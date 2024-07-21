Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ABNB. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.94.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 219,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,624,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,553,756.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 541,307 shares of company stock valued at $80,480,423 over the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $147.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.24 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

