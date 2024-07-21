Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $39.39

Shares of Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.39 and traded as low as $35.70. Airbus shares last traded at $35.74, with a volume of 339,975 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). Airbus had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.31 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbus SE will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Airbus SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet passenger aircraft, freighter aircraft, regional turboprop aircraft, and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

