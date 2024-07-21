Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Receives $55.82 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.82.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALK. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

NYSE:ALK opened at $37.93 on Thursday. Alaska Air Group has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $54.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its 200 day moving average is $39.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.