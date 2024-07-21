Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.45

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.37, with a volume of 64033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALKT shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Alkami Technology in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.82.

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.57 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.31% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alkami Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alkami Technology

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $2,572,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,585,824.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 22,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $595,956.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 407,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,965,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,848,472 shares of company stock valued at $49,241,550. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkami Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Alkami Technology by 253.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.