Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock Position Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,172 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alkermes by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 166.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALKS. StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Alkermes from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.30.

Shares of ALKS stock opened at $24.83 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average is $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.20.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.15). Alkermes had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

