Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,495,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter valued at $2,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 121,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,832 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allegion by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 218,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,717,000 after buying an additional 113,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Allegion by 214.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 242,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,699,000 after buying an additional 165,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Down 2.6 %

ALLE opened at $124.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $136.91. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.98.

Insider Activity at Allegion

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $893.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.27 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total transaction of $267,624.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALLE

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.