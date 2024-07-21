Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Trading Down 4.8%

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.39. Approximately 132,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 1,569,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.86.

ALGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.85, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 1.67.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $240.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Richard R. Lury sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,361,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,140,000 after purchasing an additional 355,814 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

