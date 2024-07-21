Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Acquires 2,324 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 93.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 663,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,355,000 after buying an additional 58,198 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.7% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 155,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 94,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,785 shares during the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

OHI opened at $35.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $36.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

