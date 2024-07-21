Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $288,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Select Medical by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,429 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $38.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 3.97%. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Select Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.