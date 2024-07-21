Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 4,107 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 495.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,591,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,024 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $34,583,000. Vision One Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,413,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 254.9% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 794,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,822,000 after buying an additional 570,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,952,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.44.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS stock opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $29.65.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Kohl’s’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

