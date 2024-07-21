Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Buys 8,728 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 1,653.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SWBI. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 565,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,306,000 after acquiring an additional 14,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,368,000 after acquiring an additional 92,985 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 40,241 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,255.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares during the period. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $29,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,621.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Price Performance

SWBI stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.38 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The firm has a market cap of $697.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.36.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $159.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

