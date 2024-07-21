Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,169 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 12,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 103,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $24.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of -59.44 and a beta of 1.13. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. UGI had a positive return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently -365.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on UGI from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

