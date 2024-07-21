Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Smartsheet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 792,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 164,859 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 44,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMAR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Smartsheet Trading Up 1.0 %

SMAR stock opened at $48.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.89 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,984.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.42, for a total transaction of $189,762.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,773.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total value of $218,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,984.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,484,631 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.52% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

(Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.