Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,528 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SMG. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,915,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 318.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In other news, Director Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $2,159,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,746,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,684,656.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.67.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Price Performance

SMG stock opened at $67.19 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.12.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 20.97% and a negative net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.31%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

Featured Articles

