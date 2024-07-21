Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on TENB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $212,279.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,817,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $43.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -74.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 10.40% and a negative net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $215.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Profile

(Free Report)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

Read More

