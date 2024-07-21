Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Grows Stock Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) by 63.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EZPW. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 683,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after buying an additional 19,273 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 16,531 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EZCORP by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 5,064 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EZPW. StockNews.com lowered EZCORP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on EZCORP from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:EZPW opened at $10.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $549.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.21. EZCORP, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.70 and a 12-month high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $285.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.59 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 7.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EZCORP news, Director Matthew W. Appel sold 26,490 shares of EZCORP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $273,376.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,218.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

