Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $167,000 Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,625 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colony Bankcorp worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 725.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 50.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $11.71. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.96.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Colony Bankcorp ( NASDAQ:CBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Colony Bankcorp had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $28.14 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

