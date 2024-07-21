Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $176,000 Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,137,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,342,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,005,000 after purchasing an additional 348,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,003,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,092,000 after purchasing an additional 51,317 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

PRVA opened at $19.17 on Friday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $28.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.80, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19.

Insider Transactions at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $415.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas A. Mccarthy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.37 per share, for a total transaction of $163,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,242.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,913,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 293,235 shares of company stock worth $4,745,481 and have sold 45,457 shares worth $827,810. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Privia Health Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.54.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

