Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $196,000 Stake in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alignment Healthcare were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alignment Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

In related news, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,956,097 shares in the company, valued at $16,059,556.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,148,434.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn Christine Maroney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,956,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,556.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,221 shares of company stock worth $2,142,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALHC opened at $10.07 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.81% and a negative return on equity of 91.06%. The firm had revenue of $628.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

