Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $198,000 Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report) by 10,267.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in CareDx were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,194,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,337,000 after buying an additional 515,399 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,138,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,970,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,954,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,458,000 after buying an additional 13,994 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,131,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,574,000 after buying an additional 126,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CareDx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 33,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get CareDx alerts:

CareDx Stock Down 0.3 %

CareDx stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.13 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.78. CareDx, Inc has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 66.59% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that CareDx, Inc will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDNA shares. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CareDx from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CareDx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CDNA

About CareDx

(Free Report)

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.