Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 5,319.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 488,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 116,114 shares during the period. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $4,629,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 4th quarter valued at $1,581,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $807,000. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $18.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $63.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ING Groep last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 32.20%. On average, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Barclays upgraded ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

