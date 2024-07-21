Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Position in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 229.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,940 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTGR. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in NETGEAR by 527.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NTGR opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34. The stock has a market cap of $441.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.81. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $16.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NETGEAR ( NASDAQ:NTGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $164.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.86 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on NETGEAR

Insider Activity

In other NETGEAR news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $75,163.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sarah Butterfass sold 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $75,163.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,744 shares in the company, valued at $544,339.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,244 shares of company stock worth $308,028 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.