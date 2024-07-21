Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Free Report) by 183.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,441 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTW. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Manitowoc by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Manitowoc by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Manitowoc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 42,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,089 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com lowered Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

NYSE MTW opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.22 million, a PE ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.91.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $495.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

