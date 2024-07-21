Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,824 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 33.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Nordstrom Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE:JWN opened at $22.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $24.03.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

