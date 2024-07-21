Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,533,000 after acquiring an additional 72,333 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,702,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,180,000 after acquiring an additional 92,673 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares during the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 228,991 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after acquiring an additional 12,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

GIII opened at $25.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $609.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.10 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.60.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

