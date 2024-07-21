Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 1,339 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 214,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after acquiring an additional 25,144 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 38,859 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 19,673 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,673,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $414,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 1,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $71,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,892.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 9,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $441,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,127 shares of company stock worth $536,593. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $42.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.56.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $108.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.03 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 138.58% and a negative return on equity of 425.63%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

