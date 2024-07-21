Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 370 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFSC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,295,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,472,000 after buying an additional 150,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,994,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,070,000 after acquiring an additional 48,583 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,912,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,387,000 after acquiring an additional 99,703 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 411,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,363,000 after acquiring an additional 105,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 404,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,041,000 after acquiring an additional 58,027 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 1 year low of $32.97 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15.

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $149.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

EFSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

