Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases 4,193 Shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 90.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 32,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $25.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.82 and a 12 month high of $27.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $202.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.51 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 30.30% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Myriad Genetics news, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,880,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,728,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $156,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Diaz sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $1,880,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,166 shares in the company, valued at $26,728,781.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 142,832 shares of company stock worth $3,574,217. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MYGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.