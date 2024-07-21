Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Delek US in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Delek US alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DK. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen lowered Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In related news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese acquired 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $71,078. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.92. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Delek US Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.