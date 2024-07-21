Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 11,206 Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,206 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 20.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 51,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.4% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 13,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 22,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $10.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.39.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 15.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

