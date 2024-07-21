Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Purchases Shares of 7,633 Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,345 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,880,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,808 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,424,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,966,000 after acquiring an additional 239,772 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,124,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 909,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 275,489 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $15.96 on Friday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $30.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 2.50.

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FLNC shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.22.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

