Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MBWM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 70,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 34,567 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,724,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Finally, Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mercantile Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MBWM shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target (up from $47.00) on shares of Mercantile Bank in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mercantile Bank from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $47.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.12 million, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.98. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.17. The business had revenue of $88.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 23.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.13%.

Mercantile Bank Profile

(Free Report)

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.