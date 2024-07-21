Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 22,350 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,350 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $328,000.

IUSG stock opened at $127.00 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.71 and a fifty-two week high of $133.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.07. The company has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

