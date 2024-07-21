Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 50,586 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,586 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Richardson Electronics worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Richardson Electronics by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 293,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,090 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parthenon LLC boosted its stake in Richardson Electronics by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 27,285 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of RELL stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $10.32. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $14.76.

In related news, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Kenneth Halverson purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $25,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

