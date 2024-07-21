Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $173,000 Position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,238,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,708,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Centerspace by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centerspace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,025,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Centerspace by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point lowered Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centerspace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Centerspace from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerspace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

CSR opened at $69.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -86.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.75. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $46.74 and a fifty-two week high of $71.36.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $64.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.30 million. Centerspace had a negative return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centerspace will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is presently -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

