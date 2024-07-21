Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes $196,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 6.9% in the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Farmland Partners by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 54,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Shares of FPI opened at $11.45 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.27. The company has a market cap of $551.55 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15.

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

