Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 46.8% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 295,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,516,000 after buying an additional 94,196 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 118.6% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 103,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 348,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after acquiring an additional 55,403 shares during the period. 78.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $38,278.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,545,704.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of AOSL opened at $43.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.62 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

