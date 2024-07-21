Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 112,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,408 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total transaction of $3,753,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,280,511 shares in the company, valued at $380,389,234.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

