Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Ardent Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Ardent Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $179,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89,546 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,509,000 after acquiring an additional 20,928 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 6,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,758 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $178.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.22 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

