Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Cut by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 321,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Choate Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $787,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.8% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 13,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total value of $600,175.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,262 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $600,175.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares in the company, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $290.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $191.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

