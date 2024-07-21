Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 109,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.2% of Abbrea Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $177.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $191.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.84, for a total value of $4,113,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,204,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,141,173.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,488 shares of company stock worth $21,866,705. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

