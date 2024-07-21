Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) PT Raised to $19.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $19.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.81.

PINE stock opened at $16.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.87 million, a P/E ratio of -420.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $17.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.55.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 6,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $98,364.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,740.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $326,747. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 734,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,433,000 after purchasing an additional 80,725 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,202,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after purchasing an additional 35,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

