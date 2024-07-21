AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Trading 3.8% Higher

AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $4.95. 12,319 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 142,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

AlTi Global Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $566.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $50.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.50 million. AlTi Global had a negative net margin of 29.75% and a positive return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AlTi Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AlTi Global

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ilwaddi purchased 20,000 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 17,953,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,586,792.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Spiros Maliagros sold 5,769 shares of AlTi Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $25,902.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 473,709 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,126,953.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 223,790 shares of company stock worth $1,051,551 and have sold 28,042 shares worth $136,156. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 1,085,308 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlTi Global by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. 3.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AlTi Global Company Profile

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

Further Reading

