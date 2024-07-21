Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.51. 1,335,805 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 10,804,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $36.10 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.10.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 34.81% and a negative return on equity of 222.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 82.01%.

In other Altria Group news, VP Charles N. Whitaker sold 22,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $988,303.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,624,665.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 14,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 14,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.



Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

