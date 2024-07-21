Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Stock Holdings Increased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) by 95.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Ambac Financial Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMBC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Ambac Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ambac Financial Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. The company has a market cap of $566.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.