Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Holdings Trimmed by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,747 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 9,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 3,085 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Amdocs by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Down 1.3 %

DOX opened at $82.68 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a fifty-two week low of $74.41 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day moving average of $85.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

