American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Bought by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,817 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 267.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.51. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.34 and a 12-month high of $18.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The airline reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.