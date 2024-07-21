American Express (NYSE:AXP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.30-13.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.97. The company issued revenue guidance of +9-11% yr/yr to ~$65.96-67.17, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.42 billion. American Express also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 13.300-13.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup began coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.65.

Shares of AXP opened at $242.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $253.73.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 13.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,642,315.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total transaction of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

