American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 20.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 66,045 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in American Financial Group by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 44,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in American Financial Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in American Financial Group by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in American Financial Group by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Y. Murray bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Price Performance

American Financial Group stock opened at $124.92 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $137.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.87 and a 200-day moving average of $126.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AFG. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

American Financial Group Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Further Reading

