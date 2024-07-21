American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in American Superconductor were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,526,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 440,271 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in American Superconductor by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in American Superconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

American Superconductor Price Performance

Shares of AMSC opened at $26.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.26 and its 200-day moving average is $15.92. American Superconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.25 million, a P/E ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 2.17.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $42.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $693,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 316,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,853,828.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 37,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $806,108.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,019,956 shares in the company, valued at $22,122,845.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,724 shares of company stock worth $2,234,333 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.